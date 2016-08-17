Picnic with the Lake Country Art Gallery, Under the Moon

The Under the Moon Picnic goes this Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 p..m. to midnight at the Lake Country Art Gallery.

Melany Nugent’s artwork Moon provides the inspiration and ambiance for an evening picnic that will include a performance by opera singer Eeva-Maria Kopp, accompanied by pianist Graham Vink. Their performance will take place at 9 p.m.

This free event is hosted by the Lake Country Art Gallery and Opera Kelowna.

The Lake Country Art Gallery is at 10356A Bottom Wood Lake Rd. in Lake Country.