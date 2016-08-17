- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Entertainment
Picnic with the Lake Country Art Gallery, Under the Moon
The Under the Moon Picnic goes this Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 p..m. to midnight at the Lake Country Art Gallery.
Melany Nugent’s artwork Moon provides the inspiration and ambiance for an evening picnic that will include a performance by opera singer Eeva-Maria Kopp, accompanied by pianist Graham Vink. Their performance will take place at 9 p.m.
This free event is hosted by the Lake Country Art Gallery and Opera Kelowna.
The Lake Country Art Gallery is at 10356A Bottom Wood Lake Rd. in Lake Country.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.