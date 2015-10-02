Kelowna church to host choral music concert

The Okanagan Choral Society will present a concert by the choral group Laudate on Saturday, Oct. 1 7 p.m., at the First United Church, corner of Benard and Richter in downtown Kelowna.

Tickets are $18/adults and free for children under the age of 17 accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available at Wentworth Music on Highway 97, Mosaic Books on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna and at the door up to 7 p.m. before the concert starts. (www.info@okanaganchoralsociety.com)

Laudate means praise, and for Laudate every concert is a joyful celebration. Founded in 1995 by current artistic director Lars Kaario, this professional-level chamber choir skillfully and passionately presents innovative programming that spans centuries, cultures and genres.

Laudate singers combine technical artistry with the ability to make all kinds of choral music accessible.

At the upcoming Kelowna concert Laudate will take the audience on a choral tour of England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

In a nod to the British influences on modern Canadian life, Laudate will present the everlasting voices by Chris Sivak on text by W.B. Yeats. Sivak has been composer-in-residence with Laudate since September 2014.

“Music from the British Isles has had such a profound impact on the Canadian choral scene, it’s always interesting to see how we receive these influential works in a modern context,“ said Kaario. “We don’t often get to compare and contrast the styles and intricacies of choral music from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales all in one concert.”