Davis: Magnificent Seven back on the big screen

Director Antoine Fuqua rose to fame directing Denzel Washington to an Academy Award in Training Day in 2001 and they re-teamed two years ago for The Equalizer. Now they have remade The Magificent Seven with Training Day co-star Ethan Hawke as well as Chris Pratt, Vincent D’Onofrio and Peter Sarsgaard. It is based upon the 1960 movie starring Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach and Steve McQueen which itself was based upon Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 Japanese-language film Seven Samurai.

Set in the 1860s shortly after the Civil War, a small town is under siege by industrialist Bartholomew Bogue (Sarsgaard) and the residents enlist the help of bounty hunter Sam Chisolm (Washington) to protect them from an inevitable confrontation. Chisolm gathers a group of six diverse characters to defend the town from Bogue’s army including a gambler, a former Confederate soldier, an Asian knife expert, a Comache brave and a Texan with an attitude.

We have always known that storks deliver babies. In the animated movie Storks, they no longer deliver babies but rather packages for global Internet giant Cornerstore.com. When the company’s top delivery stork accidentally activates the Baby Making Machine and produces an adorable baby girl, he must deliver the bundle of trouble before his boss gets wise. Teaming up with the only human on Stork Mountain, they race to make the first baby drop in a very long time. The all-star voice cast includes Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Jennifer Aniston, Ty Burrell and Danny Trejo.

The Grand 10 has a few special events happening this week including two concert movies.

The Rolling Stones Havana Moon captures the historic, once in a lifetime concert in Havana, Cuba. Filmed at the end of the America Latina Ole Tour in 2016, the band put on a spectacular performance of their classics to over 1.2 million adoring fans. It is showing on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Michael Buble’s Tour Stop 148 showcases thrilling live performances of many of his hits performed during his 2015 To Be Loved Tour. It is showing on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 12:30 p.m.

Also at the Grand is a special presentation of the documentary Ice Guardians, which explores one of the most controversial and toughest positions in the history of sport: the enforcer. Very few understand this position and even fewer know what is involved in becoming one and this documentary goes directly to the players to get insight on what it takes. Featuring interviews with many NHL players including Wendel Clark, Dave Semenko, Joe Kocur, Dave Schultz and Brett Hull. Ice Guardians is produced by local filmmaker Adam Scorgie and is directed by Brett Harvey (The Union). It is showing on Thursday, Sept. 29.