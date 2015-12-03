Dane Cook headlines comedy show in Kelowna

COMEDY

Just For Laughs starring Dane Cook

Thursday, Nov. 16

7:30 p.m.

Kelowna Community Theatre

1375 Water St.

The 2016 Just For Laughs Comedy Tour will be headlined by comedian and actor Dane Cook, joined by his comic buddies Vinny Fasline and John Campanelli.

Tickets went on sale for the Kelowna show Sept. 16.

Cook has become one of the largest ticket sellers among today’s group of comedians perfoming on stage, one of his career highlights being his two sold out shows in one night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Cook has released eight comedy albums/specials and in 2006, his special Retaliation became the highest charting comedy album in 28 years, earning him a place alongside best-selling comedy vets George Carlin and Steve Martin.

He has guest starred in popular TV shows like Louie and Workaholics on The Comedy Network.

Some of his other film credits include starring roles in My Best Friend’s Girl with Kate Hudson, Dan In Real Life opposite Steve Carrell and Mr. Brooks with Kevin Costner.

Cook also recently reprised his role as the voice of “Dusty” in Disney’s animated film Planes: Fire & Rescue, the sequel to Planes, which grossed over $219 million.