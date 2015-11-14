Roy Orbison tribute act coming to Kelowna Oct. 3

The music of Roy Orbison will be celebrated in early October at the Kelowna Community Theatre as a Roy Orbison tribute act is coming to Kelowna.

The Lonely: Celebrating the music of Roy Orbison will take the state at the KCCe on Monday, October 3.

The Lonely "delivers a sensitive and dynamic tribute to the one and only Roy Orbison" with veteran musician Mike Demers leading this group of musical journeymen in their mutual and deep appreciation of the timeless music of the Caruso of Rock.

The group approaches the music with a humble spirit and sincere desire to recreate the sounds and feel of the original recordings and audiences have reacted well as the band has been selling out shows right from their debut.

Tina Coldwell of TLC Entertainment called it “One of the best tributes I’ve seen and I’ve been in the biz for 22 years.”

Orbison was unmistakable with his trademark sunglasses, his distinctive, powerful voice, his complex compositions and the dark emotional ballads we all love. From 1960 to ’64 Orbison landed 22 songs on the Billboard Top 40, including “Only The Lonely”, “Crying”, and “Oh, Pretty Woman”. His impassioned voice, bridging the gap between baritone and tenor, coupled with his signature arrangements ensured the charting of the hits “Dream Baby”, “Ooby Dooby”, “Blue Angel”, “Blue Bayou”, “You Got It” and “In Dreams."

Tragically, his life was cut short, leaving his musical legacy that has stood the test of time.

Tickets are $42.50 (Plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) at the Prospera Place Box Office, or charge by phone at 250-762-5050 or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.