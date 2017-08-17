Acadian trio brings their music to the park

Vishten is performing Friday at Memorial Park in West Kelowna

An acadian trio will be performing their folk fusion this week for Music in the Park.

Vishten is treating the audience to performances Friday, Aug. 18.

The band has been together for over a decade and their music can be described as a fiery blend of traditional French songs and original instrumentals that fuse Celtic and Acadian genres with a modern rock sensibility and indie-folk influences, according to a City of West Kelowna press release.

The lineup Music in the Park includes:

Emerging Artist: 6:40 p.m. – Graham Ord

Headline Act: 7 p.m. – Vishten

Free, family friendly Music in the Park concerts take place every Friday night from 6:40 p.m. to 9 at Memorial Park, adjacent to Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Music lovers will enjoy a variety of genres including country, pop, classical and more. West Kelowna Recreation staff will be in the park hosting games and activities for the kids. A food and beverage vendor will be operating during the concerts.