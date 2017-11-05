Announced This Week in Kelowna

Concert listings and cultural events announced this week in the Central Okanagan

Announced This Week is list of announcements of concerts, arts and culture events in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan, for the week Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2017.

•••

Multi-platinum selling Canadian rockers Big Wreck announced they are hitting the road to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their debut album In Loving Memory Of March 5 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

“It was obviously an important album for us because it was our first, and really put us on the map” says frontman Ian Thornley.

Tickets for Big Wreck are through Select Your Tickets.

•••

Prospera Place announced Johnny Reid is coming back to Kelowna to play the arena March 6 along with Glass Tiger. Tickets for the concert go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. and will be available from Select Your Tickets

•••

The Neon Smoke Tour is international country star Gord Bamford with special guest Aaron Goodvin Friday, March 2 at the Kelowna Community Theatre in Kelowna.

An expansive 29 date Canadian tour hits markets large and small from coast to coast before heading to Australia the following week for a string of shows. For the tour, Bamford has invited Canadian breakout artist Goodvin along for the ride.

•••

Opera Kelowna presents A Classical Christmas, Nov. 25, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at Evangel Church. Seasonal favourites and timeless classics performed by four operatic artists including acclaimed tenor Scott Rumble, rising star soprano Taylor Pardel, as well as past Opera Kelowna favourites soprano Barbara King and baritone Aaron Durand. The Kelowna Children’s Choir and pianist Maestro Leslie Dala, associate conductor of the Vancouver Opera, also performing.

Tickets from $25 via telephone at 250-862-2867, or in person at Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

•••

Current Swell, a Victoria based quartet, are in the midst of a headlining Canadian tour in support of their recently released album, When To Talk And When To Listen.

Current Swell had two chart-topping singles hitting #1 at iTunes Canada’s rock chart and Top 10 on the commercial rock charts in Canada and plays at Sapphire on Nov. 15.

•••

Chamber Music Kelowna present spianist Katherine Chi, one of Canada’s rising stars, for one performance only, Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Performing works by Feinberg, Beethoven and Rachmaninoff, the program will showcase her distinct musical and technical prowess and breadth of repertoire.

“Ms Chi displays a keen musical intelligence and a powerful arsenal of technique,” noted the New York Times.

Limited single tickets are still available and can be purchased through the RCA box office at 250-717-5304.

•••

Early Music Studio presents: De Luxe: Music of France around 1700 with Susan Adams, harpsichord and Clive Titmuss, baroque guitar, lute, theorbo, mandora and Music of Couperin, Daquin, de Visée, Mouton, Gallot is Sunday Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Forum, 1317 Ethel (at Cawston).

Meetings and such:

The Existential Cafe is hosting Artist Talks and Coffee Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. with artists from the exhibition Man OverBoard, Rose Braun, John Hall, Joice Hall, Michael Hermesh and Deirdre Hofer. Join the conversation at the Lake Country Art Gallery.

•••

It’s the one-stop-shop for those doing family history. A family history/genealogy forum is at the Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library on Monday, Nov. 27, 7 to 9 p.m. at the main-floor meeting room it’s.

Be amazed at the treasures waiting for you at the downtown library. Presenter: Alison Hayman (ORL reference librarian).

•••

