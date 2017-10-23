The Kiss by Coquitlam artist Serge Mozhnevsky, symbolizing the unity of loving hearts, is one of six pieces making up the 2017 public sculpture exhibition. (File photo)

Artist recruitment begins for 2018 sculpture exhibition

Penticton is looking for sculptors to participate in its second public sculpture exhibition

The City of Penticton is looking for sculptors wanting to take part in the city’s second public sculpture exhibition.

Created in 2016, Penticton’s public sculpture exhibition is a year-long outdoor exhibit of original sculptures. The sculptures are owned by the artists and leased by the city for one year and displayed along the Okanagan Lake waterfront, downtown and in the Front Street roundabout.

Related: Public sculpture exhibit unveiled

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2018 Exhibition which will launch in May. A jury made up of members of the Arts, Creative and Cultural Innovations Committee and community representatives will review submissions and select six sculptures for the exhibition. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 15, 2017.

“We are thrilled to have the program continue to next year after it being so successful in its first year,” said Lori Mullin, recreation and culture manager.

Anyone interested in being a part of the 2018 exhibition can apply at penticton.ca/sculptures or for more information, email committees@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2406.

Previous story
Contenders to perform at Okanagan venues

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire department investigating cause of blaze

The Kelowna fire department deals with two separate fire calls around the same time on Monday morning

Kelowna’s opioid death rate tops Vancouver’s

Death toll mounting due to opioids

Lake Country residents provide input

On Thursday, the citizen OCP workshop will build on the community input gathered at June’s On Point session

Lake Country’s old highway piling up with garbage

Cleanup efforts are being planned for garbage found along Pelmewash Parkway

Peachland seniors keeping active this fall

Senior’s group south of Kelowna has plenty going on if you are over 55

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

Artist recruitment begins for 2018 sculpture exhibition

Penticton is looking for sculptors to participate in its second public sculpture exhibition

Heat men fall short of playoff spot

UBC Okanagan finishes fifth in Pacific Division of Canada West soccer after tie Saturday with TRU

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Rolston Quartet connects with Kelowna audience

Chamber Music Kelowna kicked off their 38th season on last Wednesday night

National silver for Heat men’s golf

UBC Okanagan follows up PACWEST silver with second-place effort at CCAA’s in Ontario

Contenders to perform at Okanagan venues

This year, musicians Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Most Read