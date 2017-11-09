Howard Podeswa, Watching Goya’s Collosus In My Sorels, 2009, acrylic on canvas, 91.4 x 121.9 cm, Weisz Family Collection. - Credit: Toni Hafkenscheid, courtesy of the artist.

Artist reflects on current state of the world with latest exhibition

A Brief History opens at the Kelowna Art Gallery this week

A solo exhibition is making its way from Toronto to Kelowna this week.

Artist Howard Podeswa’s A Brief History opens at the Kelowna Art Gallery this week. The large-scale paintings that make up this show were originally shown at the Koffler Gallery in Toronto, according to the Kelowna Art Gallery.

In recent years, as both world and personal events seemed to steer towards turmoil, Podeswa reflects on the current state of the world.

A Brief History expresses an end-of-times cosmology inspired by artistic and scientific visions. Derived primarily from Dante’s allegories of the afterlife in the Divine Comedy and Stephen Hawking’s quantum theories, Podeswa’s poignant images also re-interpret iconic works by Pieter Breugel the Elder and Francisco Goya, according to the gallery.

These compositions build upon intricate layers of personal memories and historical references, as well as recent news images of natural disasters and social upheavals, to convey a complex meditation on the human condition.

Curated by Mona Filip for the Koffler Gallery in Toronto in 2016, A Brief History is accompanied by a fully-illustrated catalogue with essays by Mona Filip, John Bentley Mays and a conversation between artists Howard Podeswa and Stephen Andrews.

The exhibition will be shown from Nov. 11 to Jan. 7.

Howard Podeswa: A Brief History will be on view from November 11, 2017 to January 7, 2018.

Previous story
Popular Santana tribute act returns to Vernon

Just Posted

Work to start next week to fix Kelowna’s Mission Creek

Last spring’s flooding caused damage that needs to be repaired says group behind the work

Accident knocks out power to Scotty Creek

A motor vehicle accident caused the outage just after noon today

UBCO pauses for a moment of remembrance

Large crowd braves heavy snow to pay their respects

Heavy snow making roads treacherous

Kelowna - Roads are slippery and the public works manager warns against driving

B.C. steelhead fishery faces extinction

Steelhead angling groups demand government response

Kids safer with reflective gear

Kelowna - North Glenmore Elementary students were given reflective gear in preparation for winter

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Rockets look to ramp up consistency, compete level

Kelowna, second in the B.C. Division, opens home stand Friday against the Vancouver Giants.

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Artist reflects on current state of the world with latest exhibition

A Brief History opens at the Kelowna Art Gallery this week

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

Warriors in Washington to battle Wild

West Kelowna makes first visit of BCHL season to Wenatchee

September least deadly month for drug overdose this year: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

Most Read

  • Artist reflects on current state of the world with latest exhibition

    A Brief History opens at the Kelowna Art Gallery this week