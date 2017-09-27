Ballet Kelowna leaps into new season

Ballet Kelowna’s 15th anniversary season kicks off with Launch, a special preview performance Thursday, Oct. 5 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Mary Irwin Theatre, Rotary Centre for the Arts. In celebration of Culture Days, this event is open to the public and provides a unique opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with Ballet Kelowna.

“Launch is a fun, informal event and the public will get a behind-the-scenes look at the dance works we are preparing,” said Ballet Kelowna Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando, in a press release.

“We are also excited to have renowned choreographer Wen Wei Wang in attendance to present excerpts of the new work he is creating for the Company.”

Wen Wei Wang is Artistic Director of his own dance company, Wen Wei Dance, where he has choreographed eight full-length works. In addition to working with Ballet Kelowna, Wang has choreographed for Alberta Ballet, Ballet Jorgen, Ballet BC, Northwest Dance Projects, and Les Ballets Jazz des Montreal.

He has also created dance sections for the Vancouver Opera and the San Francisco Opera for Nixon in China. Mr. Wang is the recipient of the Clifford E. Lee Choreographic Award, the Rio Tinto Alcan Award, the Isadora Award, and the RBC top 25 Canadian Immigrant Award (2013). He is also an Associate Dance Artist of the National Arts Centre.

Admission for Ballet Kelowna’s Launch performance at the Mary Irwin Theatre is by donation at the door with first come, first served seating. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information about this performance and the 2017/18 season, visit www.balletkelowna.ca.

Ballet Kelowna’s 2017/18 season continues with Acts of Remembrance, November 10 + 11, 2017, Elles: Extraordinary Dance Created by Women, Feb. 2, 2018, and the full-length ballet A Streetcar Named Desire May 1 + 2, 2018. Ballet Kelowna subscriptions and single tickets are available online at www.kelownatickets.com or call 250-862-2867.