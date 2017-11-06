Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct

Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behaviour.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press for the superhero film “Justice League,” Affleck said he’s “looking at my own behaviour and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct. He apologized for groping the actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV’s “Total Request Live.” Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap.

Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen, that “more women need to be pushed to power” and that sexual harassment has to also be “a men’s issue” where guys call out inappropriate behaviour.

Sam Golding, The Associated Press

Previous story
‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

Just Posted

UPDATE: Barona Beach police action ends peacefully

RCMP asked residents to stay inside Sunday night, while they communicated with a distraught man

Therapy dog Dorado off to work with kids

Okanagan raised, Kelowna, Vernon, Enderby program looks for more volunteers

Off the road in West Kelowna

Old Okanagan Highway down to single-lane alternating after single vehicle accident

60 years of dancing for Westsyde Squares

West Kelowna Square Dance Club celebrate 60 years of dancing Saturday

College showcases careers at weekend fair

Among the careers on display was commercial pilot, an industry that is in need of workers

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct

CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

Names exposed include Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien and the Queen

Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Rules said all trains coast to coast must double their capacity to accommodate mobility aids

Give your time, help Kelowna beat Ottawa

Kelowna on target for 150 volunteer challenge

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi

Letter: Liberals have forgotten seniors

Wake up and pay some thought to the rest of us that have paid our share of taxes in this country

Senior’s column: Music works wonders for the brain

Kelowna columnist says musical memories of songs that we love stay preserved in an area of our brain

Letter: Kelowna drivers have some learning to do

Drivers need to understand the traffic problems they are causing behind them

Most Read