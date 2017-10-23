Brantley Gilbert to take The Ones That Like Me 2018 Tour to Kelowna

Brantley Gilbert will take his The Ones That Like Me tour to Kelowna in March.

Gilbert spent all of 2017 taking his music to the people. Working the Rust Belt, the Heartland, the mid-South, the deep South and the Northeast, Gilbert knows it’s the people who make – and keep – the music strong. As Billboard said of the Georgia born and raised songwriter, “Brantley Gilbert knows his audience. With a pair of platinum albums and nine of his singles being certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum, Gilbert’s music strikes a chord with people.”

And that’s exactly why he’s calling this year’s tour The Ones That Like Me 2018.

“People tell you all kinds of things about marketing,” Gilbert said of his tour’s name. “But I want to call it something that speaks to what this tour is: a chance for me to get together with all the people out there who get this music, who believe in these songs and live their lives just like the people back home do. We are all proud Americans, who try to stand up and do the right thing. That isn’t marketing, that’s life – and that’s what my music is made of.”

Having spent the summer playing and selling out hard ticket dates in amphitheaters, as well as handful of festivals as headliner, Gilbert got to look the BG Nation in the eye. As he’s home waiting for the birth of his first child, he’s reflected on the power and the heart of those people, and he’s even more determined to give them a show that gives back everything they are!

“I say every album is a chapter of my life,” Gilbert said, as the first nine dates of his tour go onsale.

“It’s real, even when it’s simple – because life is pretty simple, even when it’s rough. ‘One Hell of an Amen’ looks some tough stuff in the eye, and stands tall. It’s how I was raised, and I think everyone in the BG Nation feels it the same way. So these aren’t just my songs, they’re the songs of all of our lives. When I get back out there, man, we’re gonna have even more life to lift up and celebrate.”

The Ones That Like Me 2018 kicks off February 1 at DCU Center in Worcester, MA. For more ticket information and more dates visit BrantleyGilbert.com.

THE ONES THAT LIKE ME 2018 WITH TIM HICKS AND JOSH PHILIPS

5-Mar- Bell MTS Centre – Winnipeg, MB

7-Mar – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB

8-Mar – Grey Eagle Events Centre – Calgary, AB

9-Mar – Prospera Place – Kelowna, BC

10-Mar – Abbotsford Centre – Abbotsford, BC