Brett Kissel announces Okanagan tour stops

Canadian country artist Brett Kissel is making stops in Penticton and Vernon on his We Were That Song Tour. Photo courtesy of www.brettkissel.com.

Brett Kissel, the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards’ reigning Male Artist of the Year, has announced he will perform in Penticton and Vernon on his upcoming tour.

As one of the stops three-month Canadian tour beginning in January, Kissel will be in Penticton on Friday, March 16. Presented by New Country 100.7, tickets for Brett Kissel’s We Were That Song Tour in Penticton go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. Kissel will also perform at the Performing Arts Centre in Vernon on March 12.

Last month at the CCMA Awards in Saskatoon, Kissel premiered his new single We Were That Song with a show-stopping performance live on the nationwide broadcast.

In addition to his second straight Male Artist of the Year win, Kissel was also awarded Music Video of the Year and Interactive Artist of the Year, bringing his career tally to 10 CCMA Award wins.

We Were That Song is the first track to be released from Brett’s forthcoming third major label studio album. More information on the new album will be released in the coming weeks.

Tickets to Brett Kissel’s We Were That Song Tour at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre are $41 (plus applicable fees and taxes) for general admission and can be purchased at the Valley First Box Office (at the South Okanagan Events Centre), via phone 1-877-SOEC-TIX, or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.