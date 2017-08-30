Calling all young artists in the Okanagan

The Penticton Arts Council, in conjunction with the YES Project, are putting the call out for young artists to submit their work.

A youth art event, in partnership with the Arts Rising Festival and the YES Project, is taking place today.

A workshop event will take place Aug. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Felts Studio (221 Main St.) where children and young people (through to the age of 24) can join the Penticton Arts Council and community partners for an evening of creativity.

Related: Arts Rising Festival to consume Penticton

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own supplies, however there will be some materials free to use. Submissions will be displayed at the youth pop-up art gallery during the Arts Rising Festival. Requirements are: one letter size (8.5 x 11) portrait art work per student. All materials will be accepted (paper, canvas, wood – but size may not be altered). Each piece is to be labelled on the back with the artists name, age, school and the title of the work.

The youth pop-up art gallery is calling all artists to have their voices heard and vision seen. The gallery will provide a safe place during the Arts Rising Festival for the city’s youth to gather, learn, share and grow, meet and be mentored by the art community.

Related: Fundraising campaign for youth resource centre launched

The exhibition will centre on themes of unity, diversity and care of the community and each other and will be on display at the gallery located at 456 Main St.