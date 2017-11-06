Cirque du Soleil returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal, explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 33-year history. The show will come to the South Okanagan Events Centre for seven performances starting on April 18, 2018. Photo courtesy of Matt Beard / Costumes: Marie-Chantale Vaillancourt / 2017 Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil is coming to Penticton with a brand-new arena creation.

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal, explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 33-year history. This unique production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination. Crystal will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre for seven performances only, from Wednesday, April 18 to Sunday, April 22, 2018.

In Crystal, gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, seamlessly combining multiple disciplines for a world class audience experience. Synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand. The result is an adrenaline-packed show for the whole family that pushes the boundaries and surpasses all expectations.

Tickets for Crystal are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 am. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit www.cirqueclub.com. Public tickets for Penticton performances of Crystal will be available starting Nov. 10 at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats explore their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal fuses circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a surreal world where figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial prowesses.

Show schedule: April 18 to 22, 2018

Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 21 at 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 22 at 1:30 and 5 p.m.