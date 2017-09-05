Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Penticton

Jerry Seinfeld, will be performing his signature stand-up routine at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Nov. 30. Submitted

America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will be performing his signature stand-up routine at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. He now sets his sights on performing both nationally and internationally in 2017. His tour will visit the South Okanagan Events Centre on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

This show is on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, by calling 1-877-763-2849 or online www.ValleyFirstTix.com. Prices for tickets (including GST, additional service charges apply) are $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 and $150.