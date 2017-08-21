Dallas Smith bringing tour to Penticton

Country star Dallas Smith is taking his Side Effects tour across the country with several stops in B.C. Submitted photo

Platinum selling country star and 604 Records recording artist Dallas Smith announced the 2017 Side Effects Tour, presented by Old Camp Whiskey.

Kicking off in Halifax on Oct. 12 and making stops in 26 cities across the country, including at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Nov. 17, before wrapping in Abbotsford on Nov. 18, the national tour will see special guests Lauren Alaina, James Barker Band, Cold Creek County, Michael Ray and The Cadillac Three join Smith for select dates. The Side Effects Tour announcement comes on the heels of Smith’s fourth No.1 single at Canadian country radio with Sky Stays This Blue, a first for a Canadian male country artist.

Smith became the first Canadian artist in both the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase era to have three consecutive No.1 singles and the first Canadian country artist to have three No,1 singles from the same album (Side Effects). That album, released one year ago and produced by studio ace and long-time collaborator Joey Moi (Florida Georgia Line), features 12 tracks, including the albums first No.1 single Autograph (the only No.1 track from a Canadian Country artist in 2016) and the No.1 hit Side Effects.

The album showcases Smith’s incredible artistry and confirms he’s in his own lane – earning critical acclaim, commercial success and he lit up the stage during the 2017 Juno Awards national broadcast in Ottawa earlier this year.

The ‘side effects’ of Smith’s performance included a 19 per cent increase in streams of the single as well as 137 per cent increase in sales of the track, according to Nielsen.

I've been waiting on this for months! Finally! Can't wait to take this party on the road! See you soon 🇨🇦! pic.twitter.com/CldEL5CAYy — Dallas Smith (@dallassmith) August 21, 2017

Currently nominated for four Canadian Country Music Association Awards including Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year and the Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award, Smith will take the stage for what will surely be another memorable performance when the CCMA Awards show hits Saskatoon on Sept. 10.

Tickets for the Penticton show go on sale on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Valley First Box Office, over the phone at 1-877-763-2849 or online here on the sale date. Prices for tickets start at $35 and go up to $69.50 (additional service fees apply).

2017 SIDE EFFECTS TOUR DATES:

October 12 – Halifax, NS+

October 13 – Truro, NS+

October 14 – Moncton, NB+

October 16 – Owen Sound, ON*

October 18 – Ottawa, ON*^

October 19 – Kingston, ON*^

October 20 – Oshawa, ON*^

October 21 – Rama, ON*

October 22 – Sudbury, ON*^

October 24 – Hamilton, ON*^

October 25 – Kitchener, ON*^

October 26 – Windsor, ON^

October 27 – St. Catharines, ON*^

October 28 – Peterborough, ON*^

October 29 – London, ON*^

November 1 – Winnipeg, MB^

November 2 – Winnipeg, MB^

November 4 – Saskatoon, SK^

November 7 – Cranbrook, BC

November 10 – Edmonton, AB^

November 11 – Calgary, AB^

November 12 – Fort MacMurray, AB^

November 14 – Dawson Creek, AB^

November 15 – Prince George, AB^

November 16 – Kamloops, BC^

November 17 – Penticton, BC^

November 18 – Abbotsford, BC^

*w/ The Cadillac Three

^w/ Lauren Alaina

w/ Michael Ray

w/ James Barker Band

+w/Cold Creek County