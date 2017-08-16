Daniel Craig delays spectre of retirement as James Bond

Actor will star as 007 once again in 2019

Daniel Craig has delayed the spectre of retirement as 007.

The British actor has confirmed, as widely expected, that he’ll play James Bond in the franchise’s 27th film due out in November 2019.

The 49-year old actor told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s “Late Show” that it will likely be his last time playing 007, and that he hopes to “go out on a high note.” Craig has played Bond four times — “Casino Royale,” ”Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

He had previously suggested he wasn’t at all that interested being Bond again, saying in 2015 he would rather slash his wrists.

He told Colbert he “couldn’t be happier” to reprise the role.