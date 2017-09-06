Daniel O’Donnell performs in Kelowna

Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell is bringing his charm to Kelowna.

O’Donnell is touring across Canada in support of his latest album Back Home Again.

The tour will see the record breaking singer blaze a trail from Victoria and Vancouver in the west, across all the provinces to Halifax and St. John’s in the east.

See him in Kelowna, Sept. 9 at Prospera Place.

“I’m really excited about this tour, it will take us to quite a few cities in Canada which we have not performed in before, as well as to some of our old favourites, offering us an opportunity to meet both new and familiar faces,” said O’Donnell. “I love meeting and performing for the fans, it is one of my greatest pleasures in life. I’m so very thankful for them, as they are the ones who make these shows happen.”

O’Donnell burst into the scene in the USA and Canada in 2002 with his first PBS special The Daniel O’Donnell Show. Since then, he has recorded a further 13 specials with Back Home Again being his 14th in 2016.

In total, O’Donnell has reached the UK Artist Albums Chart with more than 37 albums and has now amassed thirty-one Top 30 albums over the course of his career.

Tickets can be purchased online.