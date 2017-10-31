Credit: Contributed

Gallery collection grows

The Kelowna Art Gallery’s collection is getting bigger thanks to a grant from the federal government

The Kelowna Art Gallery’s permanent art collection will have more space to grow, with help from the federal government.

The grant provides funding for a significant upgrade to the storage vault that houses more than 800 of the works of art that are in the collection, according to the art gallery.

“The permanent collection is one of the cornerstones of the institution and all of the works of art are held in trust by the City of Kelowna for its citizens,” said executive director Nataley Nagy. “This reconfiguration allows us to make better use of the space and also offers us the opportunity to look toward the future expansion of the collection.”

The storage vault is both climate and environmentally-controlled, which allows for the careful preservation and conservation of the works inside. The collection contains 881 pieces by 166 different artists. The majority of pieces in the collection are by contemporary Canadian artists, with a small number of historical Canadian pieces.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2017. They are located at 1315 Water Street in downtown Kelowna. For more information about current exhibitions, public programming, or special events, visit them online at www.kelownaartgallery.com or call 250-762-2226.

