Garage-rockers visit Kelowna

Vancouver duo The Pack A.D. aren’t ones to wait.

When their songs kick off, you’re immediately met with a one-two punch of searing guitar riffs and pulverizing drums, a signature symbiosis of raucous garage-rock that singer/guitarist Becky Black and drummer Maya Miller have perfected over the past decade.

With their upcoming release Dollhouse, released Oct. 13 via Cadence Music, the band is eager to follow up last year’s critically-acclaimed Positive Thinking.

The Pack A.D. is one of Canada’s “must-see” bands and will bring their ferocious live show on the road again this fall with stops in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and more.

They will also play a special hometown show in Vancouver on December 8 at Rickshaw Theatre. Be it a massive stadium or the slightly seedy bar where everybody’s shoes stick to the carpet, The Pack A.D. have owned every spotlight and stolen every show they’ve ever played. The pair are relentless and riveting, playing with the kind of fuck-off freedom that makes everybody in the room vicarious rock stars, even if it’s just for the night.

The Pack A.D. will be performing at Doc Willoughby’s Nov. 4.

Tickets can be purchased online.