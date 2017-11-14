Nova Scotia’s unearthly jaw harpist Darcy Spidle. - Image: Contributed

Harpist performs in experimental music series

Meeting of the musical minds at Kelowna’s Kettle River Brewing Co. on Tuesday night

Nova Scotia’s unearthly jaw harpist Darcy Spidle and Toronto’s mercurial saxophonist/guitarist Colin Fisher will be performing in concert Tuesday night at Kelowna’s very own Kettle River Brewing Co.

It’s the 23rd instalment of the Skin And Bones Music Series. Now in its third year of production, Skin And Bones is an Okanagan Arts Award nominated concert series dedicated to the presentation of experimental music in the Okanagan, produced through the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art.

For nearly a decade doom metal/noise rock veteran Spidle (also going by the moniker chik white) has been creating visceral and startling soundscapes with jaw harp, voice, and breath. Like a beautifully possessed squeezebox giving voice to a creature from a Hieronymus Bosch painting, Spidle’s work has been called “surprisingly mesmeric… Splendid!” by Wire Magazine.

Darcy takes the jaw harp, an instrument often associated with folk music of the Ozarks/rustic Americana, and reinvents it into a pulsing, hyperventilating, force of nature

Doors open at 8 p.m.

•••

On Dec. 2nd, the 40 soaring voices of the Okanagan Festival Singers under Leroy Wiens will join with soloists Sinead White, Jardena Gertler-Jaffe, Kaden Forsberg and Nathan McDonald to perform the well-loved Christmas Oratorio by J.S. Bach at Kelowna’s Willowstone Academy, 4091 Lakeshore Road.

They are accompanied by the rich sounds of the Okanagan Festival Camerata orchestra under Nancy DiNovo.

Tickets available at the door. Doors open 6:30 p.m. and performance at 7:30 p.m.

•••

One of Vancouver’s most popular magicians is performing for one-night only with his show Wes Barker Stunt Magician on Nov. 25th at The Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.

Barker is Canada’s most-watched magician on YouTube with more than 40 million views.

