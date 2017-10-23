Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron impress crowds at Vernon show

Jack Garton’s accordion doesn’t play that incessant bouncing polka, or that tedious carnival-ride refrain. Garton’s accordion plays raspy chords and smoky riffs: ones you usually don’t hear from the squeezebox.

Jack Garton’s accordion doesn’t play that incessant bouncing polka, or that tedious carnival-ride refrain. Garton’s accordion plays raspy chords and smoky riffs: ones you usually don’t hear from the squeezebox. Backed by the roller coaster roots band the Demon Squadron, named after Garton’s grandfather’s special ops flight squadron in WWII, the band, like his grandfather, is a highly trained, deftly skilled crew of rocksteady, rambling musical talent. Garton and the squadron brought their weird and wonderful act to the Vernon’s Spitfire Lounge Saturday night, where they blew the crowd away with their boisterous blend of roots music mayhem. Garton’s concert is the second of what is shaping up to be a stellar fourth season for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society.

Upcoming concerts organized by the society include;

Bill Bourne – November 18

Stephen Fearing Trio with Oh Susanna – January 30

Shred Kelly – March 22

The Black Hen Roadshow – April 18

Slocan Rambler- May 12

Tiger Moon – June 8

Check out a clip of Garton’s concert here:

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com

Artist recruitment begins for 2018 sculpture exhibition

