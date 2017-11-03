Johnny Reid returning to Kelowna

Singer Johnny Reid is coming back to Kelowna.

Prospera Place has announced Reid will play the arena March 6 along with Glass Tiger.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. and will be available from Select Your Tickets

While Reid is no stranger to playing in Kelowna, the last time he was here was to provide entertainment during the final night gala of the Canadian Culinary Championships at the Delta Grand Hotel earlier this year.

The concert is part of tour to promote his new album Revival, which will be released this weekend.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.