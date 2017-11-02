Credit: Contributed

Kelowna woman represents Canada in international pageant

Kelowna - Natalie Allin recently returned from a trip to Vietnam

Kelowna resident Natalie Allin returned from an experience of a lifetime.

Allin represented Canada as Miss Grand Canada at an international pageant, Miss Grand International, in Vietnam for three weeks from Oct. 5 to 26.

She won the title of Miss British Columbia last spring and was a top six finalist in the Miss World Canada pageant in Toronto in July. She had returned to her usual routines of work and exploring the Okanagan on her days off, when she received an exciting phone call in late September, according to a pageant release.

Allin was asked to be the new Miss Grand Canada and attend the international pageant, as the current Miss Grand Canada couldn’t. She was one of 77 women competing from around the world, many who had prepared for months and were assisted by national directors, stylists and makeup artists, according to the release.

Natalie did her best to represent Canada despite the short time to prepare. Her national costume, celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday, didn’t arrive on time so she wore a Mountie costume as a backup from a previous pageant.

On the final competition night, Allin didn’t make the final cut but said she was just so thrilled to be part of this fantastic production and thankful to have this amazing experience in Vietnam, an adventure this small town girl will always fondly look back on.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gallery collection grows

Just Posted

Weather affects flights at Kelowna’s airport

Visibility and wind direction cancelled some flights Thursday morning

Kelowna city councillor on the mend after major surgery

Charlie Hodge is recovering in intensive care following nearly 12 hours of surgery on his jaw

Still unknowns over rail trail

No cohesive structure yet for governing the Coldstream to Kelowna route

Two vehicle accident near Highway 97

A pick up truck and a smaller vehicle collided in the Kelowna morning commute

UPDATE: Coquihalla back open

Route sees two closures in the early hours

Winter hits Southern Interior highways and Okanagan-Shuswap

There is a snowfall warning in effect for all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap

Crowd funding campaign set up for family hit by tragedy

Two years after five-year-old James McIntosh died when hit by a car, his father has died of cancer

Kelowna woman represents Canada in international pageant

Kelowna - Natalie Allin recently returned from a trip to Vietnam

VIDEO: Do you know what Vancouver looked like in 1966?

Take a trip back in time with this video pieced together from photos taken more than 50 years ago.

Movie about murdered B.C. teen Maple Batalia debuts this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

TOTA recognized for responsible tourism

TOTA is accredited by the Responsible Tourism Institute with a biosphere destination certificate

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Winter conditions cause accidents in Interior

Multiple accidents reported on Interior B.C. roads, coinciding with the first snowfall

Most Read

  • Kelowna woman represents Canada in international pageant

    Kelowna - Natalie Allin recently returned from a trip to Vietnam