Kelowna woman represents Canada in international pageant

Kelowna resident Natalie Allin returned from an experience of a lifetime.

Allin represented Canada as Miss Grand Canada at an international pageant, Miss Grand International, in Vietnam for three weeks from Oct. 5 to 26.

She won the title of Miss British Columbia last spring and was a top six finalist in the Miss World Canada pageant in Toronto in July. She had returned to her usual routines of work and exploring the Okanagan on her days off, when she received an exciting phone call in late September, according to a pageant release.

Allin was asked to be the new Miss Grand Canada and attend the international pageant, as the current Miss Grand Canada couldn’t. She was one of 77 women competing from around the world, many who had prepared for months and were assisted by national directors, stylists and makeup artists, according to the release.

Natalie did her best to represent Canada despite the short time to prepare. Her national costume, celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday, didn’t arrive on time so she wore a Mountie costume as a backup from a previous pageant.

On the final competition night, Allin didn’t make the final cut but said she was just so thrilled to be part of this fantastic production and thankful to have this amazing experience in Vietnam, an adventure this small town girl will always fondly look back on.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.