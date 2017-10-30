Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

The House of Cards actor said that if it happened, he had been drunk

Actor Kevin Spacey said Sunday he is “beyond horrified” by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy decades ago.

The two-time Oscar winner posted on Twitter that he doesn’t remember the encounter. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” he said.

In an interview with BuzzFeed , actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey befriended him while they both performed on Broadway shows. Rapp was 14 when he attended a party at Spacey’s apartment in 1986, he said. At the end of the night, an inebriated Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, Rapp said.

Rapp said the 26-year-old was holding him down tightly, but he was able to get away and left the apartment.

Rapp, who is now 46 and starring in the TV show “Star Trek: Discovery”, said he came forward after allegations against Harvey Weinstein sparked conversations about sexual abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry.

Spacey, who is now 58, spoke publicly about his sexual orientation for the first time Sunday on Twitter.

“As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women,” he said. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

Spacey, who has fiercely protected his private life, had never disclosed his sexuality before but said Rapp’s story encouraged him to speak.

“I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour,” he said.

Previous story
Koyczan eager to be in front of hometown crowd

Just Posted

Moment of silence today for slain Okanagan bus commuter

“Violence on public transit in this country has continued to increase…”

Halloween lives in the Central Okanagan

Halloween events too place in Kelowna and Lake Country on a festive Sunday

Update: Reserve chute saves skydiver’s life

A male skydiver was injured after crashing at the Salmon Arm Airport

Residents give feedback for Official Community Plan

Lake Country residents met to give input for the next update of the plan

Two-vehicle crash on Highway 97

Injuries resulted from a collision between a pickup and an SUV Sunday in West Kelowna

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

Whitecaps, Sounders play to scoreless draw in first leg of MLS West semifinal

Vancouver and Seattle combined for just one shot on target in a scoreless draw

Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2

Game six takes place Tuesday

Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

The House of Cards actor said that if it happened, he had been drunk

Manafort, Gates told to surrender in Mueller’s Russia probe

Trump’s campaign manager first to face charges under Mueller’s investigation

Orchardists come together

The B.C. Tree Fruits Co-operative membership met for its annual general meeting recently

Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

The U.S. senator was in Toronto for a soldout speech

Feedback: Tough to find parking in K-town

Kelowna’s downtown parking plan in the spotlight. What do you think?

Most Read

  • Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

    The House of Cards actor said that if it happened, he had been drunk

  • Koyczan eager to be in front of hometown crowd

    Shane Koyczan, world renowned poet and spoken word artist, returns to Penticton