Key to the SOEC winner announced

Christy Petersen (second from the left) is the winner of the Key to the SOEC contest where she wins two tickets to every ticketed event at the South Okanagan Events Centre for one year. The contest was run in parntership with Karen Davy of SUN FM (at left), Kevan Scott - marketing co-ordinator of the SOEC (second from right) and Shannon Simpson (right) - Black Press group publisher of the South Okanagan/Penticton Western News. Kristi Patton/Western News

Christy Petersen all of sudden has a very full calendar for the next year.

She beat out over 6,000 entries to win the Key to the SOEC contest. Petersen, and one guest, will have tickets to every event at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the next 12 months.

“Farm (SUN FM) called me from the radio, and he is like Santa on the radio so I knew something good was coming. He told me I was in the top 10 and was playing little games with me and saying top five, top two and then that I won. It was incredible,” said Petersen. “I believed I screamed and very loudly. I thought I was being punked but it was awesome. I couldn’t stop smiling, I am very, very grateful.”

Her husband, Greg, was her first call.

“(He) has actually never been to a concert before, so this is going to be so awesome and we are going to have a great year,” said Petersen, who lives in Penticton.

A self-proclaimed concert-junkie, some of her favourite shows she has been to at the SOEC include Reba McIntyre and Martina McBride.

“I’m looking forward to Dallas Smith. Its going to be so much fun,” she said of the Canadian country artist who announced he will be performing at the SOEC on Nov. 17 earlier this week.

Related: Dallas Smith bringing tour to Penticton

But, it is not just concerts she will get to enjoy for free over the next year. The tickets also include other events such as the Penticton Vees and the upcoming Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

“I’m a really big curler, so I am going to enjoy that and just seeing different concerts and shows that I may not have gone and seen. It will be great,” she said.

Related: Western News partners with 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Having been to concerts and festivals all over, she said there are some unique things at the SOEC that make it so special.

“It’s just such a great venue. Everyone is always very friendly, very welcoming and they keep everyone nice and safe. Its just always been a really good time.”

Already she has a few guests of choice who have been penned into her agenda for specific events and concerts.

“Keeping this secret has been pretty tough. I’m going to be popular. Everybody’s best friend for the next year,” she said with a laugh.

The South Okanagan Event Centre Key to the SOEC contest was run in partnership with Sun FM, EZ Rock, Penticton Western News and Kelowna Capital News.

“The Key to the SOEC is a way for us to say thank you. For the past nine years, patrons from all over the Okanagan and beyond have come to Penticton to support concerts and events at the South Okanagan Events Centre,” said Dean Clarke, general manager of the SOEC. “Their interest has allowed us to bring in world-class acts and this promotion is simply a way to show our appreciation for their continued support.”