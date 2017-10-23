Letterkenny stars take their act to the Okanagan

The stars of the Crave TV original series Letterkenny will be performing in Kelowna

The stars of the Crave TV original series Letterkenny will be performing in Kelowna April 4.

The stars of the wildly popular award-winning CraveTV Original Series Letterkenny will be hitting the road for “Letterkenny Live,” a 90-minute comedy experience, starring Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), K Trevor Wilson (Dan) and Mark Forward (Coach), kicking off in Halifax on Feb. 28.

The 26-city tour presented by Puppers Premium Lager and CraveTV, promises to feature original sketches performed by the Letterkenny favourites as well as original stand-up sets from Wilson and Mark Forward will visit Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and more before wrapping at the Orpheum in Vancouver on April 5.

Now in its third season, Letterkenny revolves around the dustups Wayne and his buds get into with their small-town Ontario rivals; the Hicks, the Skids and the Hockey Players. Created by Keeso, the first ever original series from Bell Media’s streaming service, CraveTV, immediately garnered national attention and was awarded “Best Comedy Series” as well as “Best Writing in a Comedy Program or Series” and “Best Direction in a Comedy Program or Series” at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards. Keeso and co-writer/director Jacob Tierney also took home a Writers Guild of Canada Screenwriting Award for TV Comedy.

This past September, fans were treated to a sold out live table read of a classic episode of the show featuring Keeso, Dales, Wilson and Forward and more at a Comedy Festival in Toronto. Shot on location in and around Sudbury, ON, seasons 1 – 3 of Letterkenny, and the newly released Halloween special “The Haunting of Mo’Deans II”, are currently streaming on CraveTV (cravetv.ca).

Letterkenny LIVE Tour Dates:

February 28 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium (Dalhousie Arts Centre)

March 2 – Moncton, NB – Casino New Brunswick

March 4 – Sherbrooke, QC – Theatre Granada

March 5 – Cornwall, ON – Aultsville Theatre

March 7 – Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre

March 8 – Belleville, ON – Empire Theatre

March 9 – Kingston, ON – Grand Theatre

March 10 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 12 – Peterborough, ON – Showplace Performance Centre

March 13 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall

March 15 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre

March 17 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

March 19 – Kitchener, ON – Center In The Square

March 21 – North Bay, ON – Capitol Centre

March 25 – Sudbury, ON – Fraser Auditorium

March 26 – Sault St. Marie, ON – Kiwanis Community Theatre Centre

March 28 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

March 30 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

March 31 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 3 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre

April 4 – Kelowna, BC – Kelowna Community Theatre

April 5 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum