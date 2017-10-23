Letterkenny stars take their act to the Okanagan

The stars of the Crave TV original series Letterkenny will be performing in Kelowna April 4.
The stars of the wildly popular award-winning CraveTV Original Series Letterkenny will be hitting the road for “Letterkenny Live,” a 90-minute comedy experience, starring Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), K Trevor Wilson (Dan) and Mark Forward (Coach), kicking off in Halifax on Feb. 28.
The 26-city tour presented by Puppers Premium Lager and CraveTV, promises to feature original sketches performed by the Letterkenny favourites as well as original stand-up sets from Wilson and Mark Forward will visit Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and more before wrapping at the Orpheum in Vancouver on April 5.
Now in its third season, Letterkenny revolves around the dustups Wayne and his buds get into with their small-town Ontario rivals; the Hicks, the Skids and the Hockey Players. Created by Keeso, the first ever original series from Bell Media’s streaming service, CraveTV, immediately garnered national attention and was awarded “Best Comedy Series” as well as “Best Writing in a Comedy Program or Series” and “Best Direction in a Comedy Program or Series” at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards. Keeso and co-writer/director Jacob Tierney also took home a Writers Guild of Canada Screenwriting Award for TV Comedy.
This past September, fans were treated to a sold out live table read of a classic episode of the show featuring Keeso, Dales, Wilson and Forward and more at a Comedy Festival in Toronto. Shot on location in and around Sudbury, ON, seasons 1 – 3 of Letterkenny, and the newly released Halloween special “The Haunting of Mo’Deans II”, are currently streaming on CraveTV (cravetv.ca).
Letterkenny LIVE Tour Dates:
February 28 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium (Dalhousie Arts Centre)
March 2 – Moncton, NB – Casino New Brunswick
March 4 – Sherbrooke, QC – Theatre Granada
March 5 – Cornwall, ON – Aultsville Theatre
March 7 – Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre
March 8 – Belleville, ON – Empire Theatre
March 9 – Kingston, ON – Grand Theatre
March 10 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
March 12 – Peterborough, ON – Showplace Performance Centre
March 13 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall
March 15 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre
March 17 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
March 19 – Kitchener, ON – Center In The Square
March 21 – North Bay, ON – Capitol Centre
March 25 – Sudbury, ON – Fraser Auditorium
March 26 – Sault St. Marie, ON – Kiwanis Community Theatre Centre
March 28 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
March 30 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre
March 31 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
April 3 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre
April 4 – Kelowna, BC – Kelowna Community Theatre
April 5 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum