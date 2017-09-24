Longest-running live country show is back

The Westbank Opry begins another season this afternoon in West Kelowna

Love Country Music?

The Westbank Country Opry returns to the stage after a break over the spring and summer. The longest running live country show in the Okanagan will be riding high in in the saddle as they proudly commence the 23rd season of sharing their talent and music with the community.

The Westbank Country Opry runs on the same premise as the Grand Old Opry in Nashville. They showcase amazingly talented singers—all taking their turn on stage—and all drawing from songs of well-known country artists.

Some of our Opry gang have even written and performed their own material. This month’s special guest is Kelly Belanger, a multi-talented musician and singer who has played with numerous well known bands.

Three regular Opry gals, Judy Rowe, Bonnie Lamb, and Rona Nadeau will be singing as a trio known as Judy And

The Diamonds and exude energy and showmanship performing Patsy Cline tunes, and more at different venues around the Okanagan.

The next Opry Show will be today at 2 p.m. at the Westbank Emmanuel Church (2600 Hebert Road).

Admission $10 at the door, and children under 12 are Free.

Please consider bringing a donation for the Food Bank, as they are committed to helping those in need.