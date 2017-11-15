Love It or List It turns to the Okanagan

Are you a camera-friendly homeowner in the Central Okanagan considering selling?

The popular HGTV show Love It or List It Vancouver is on the hunt for Central Okanagan home owners.

The show features interior designer Jillian Harris and real estate agent Todd Talbot while they work with homeowners who are torn on whether they should sell or renovate their homes.

Casting for season five of the home renovation and real estate series is underway and for Okanagan residents to qualify they must own a free-standing home, be looking for expert design and contractor services, have a renovation budget and be fun and outgoing.

If selected for the show, the benefit will be access to expert design and renovation plans, renovation by a team of experts able to complete the project on a compressed timeline and access to additional renovation support, goods and services from show suppliers and partners.

For more information on how to apply follow the link.