Love It or List It turns to the Okanagan

Are you a camera-friendly homeowner in the Central Okanagan considering selling?

The popular HGTV show Love It or List It Vancouver is on the hunt for Central Okanagan home owners.

The show features interior designer Jillian Harris and real estate agent Todd Talbot while they work with homeowners who are torn on whether they should sell or renovate their homes.

Casting for season five of the home renovation and real estate series is underway and for Okanagan residents to qualify they must own a free-standing home, be looking for expert design and contractor services, have a renovation budget and be fun and outgoing.

If selected for the show, the benefit will be access to expert design and renovation plans, renovation by a team of experts able to complete the project on a compressed timeline and access to additional renovation support, goods and services from show suppliers and partners.

For more information on how to apply follow the link.

Previous story
Downhome roots take Vernon’s Spitfire Lounge
Next story
Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Just Posted

Water prof: Okanagan residents could be in for rude awakening

UBCO professor in Kelowna says start addressing water shortage issues now

Love It or List It turns to the Okanagan

Are you a camera-friendly homeowner in the Central Okanagan considering selling?

Gift-A-Metre campaign returns

Vernon coffee house program supports Okanagan Rail Trail

School board looks for French Immersion input

Central Okanagan Public Schools asks parents to fill out survey in Kelowna and Lake Country

Cougar attacks dog in Penticton

A warning is being issued after a cougar reportedly attacked a dog in Penticton

Tree of Hope taking shape

Kelowna landmark being hoisted today.

Promised $7.5 million not yet received by B.C. hockey team

Donor says the money will be there within ten days

Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

Summerland council maintains position on regional compost facility

Summerland has rejected, for a second time, the proposed regional compost facility

B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

New B.C. rehab centre opened in memory of son

Drugs killed her son, and now a Penticton mother hopes to change the system so it doesn’t take anyone else’s

Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Most Read