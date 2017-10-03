Many Hats Theatre hosting open auditions

Ed Schneider Chuck Peeren, left, playing Joel, toasts his ex wife played by Jane Stead, in the hillarious comedy Real Estate being put on by Many Hats Theatre Company.

Many Hats Theatre Company will be holding auditions for their 2018 season on Monday, Oct. 30 in Penticton.

Actors of all experience levels are encouraged to attend. Headshots, resumes and prepared monologues are welcome but not essential. Photographs will be taken and auditions will be recorded.

Directors for all five shows will be in attendance and audtionees may be asked to do a cold read from one of the scripts selected for the season.

Details of 2018 season productions will be available soon on the Many Hats’ website.

Anyone interested in working on a Many Hats production in any capacity is encouraged to attend — this includes backstage personnel, lighting, sound, set decor etc. are always welcome.

Auditions take place on the Cannery Stage in the Cannery Trade Centre 1475 Fairview Rd. Entrance will be through the Nest and Nectar. More information at www.manyhatstheatre.com.