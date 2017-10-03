MetalFest submissions open

Planet Eater rocked the 2017 Armstrong MetalFest stage. Band submissions and early bird pre-sale tickets are available now for Armstrong MetalFest 2018. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

For the past nine years, they’ve worked hard to promote heavy metal culture in the North Okanagan. And they don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

Armstrong MetalFest is gearing up for its 10th year, and band submissions are now open for the July 13-14, 2018 happening.

“This year’s band submission process has been going wonderfully,” festival co-organizer Jesse Valstar said. “My favourite part is discovering new bands, and this year we have had quite a few new submissions.”

Early bird pre-sale tickets are on sale now for $95. After Feb. 1, 2018, ticket pre-sale is $125. At the door pricing is $165. Free camping included.

“The crew at West Metal Entertainment are working hard this year to make year 10 of the festival the best year to date,” Valstar said. “We are looking to take the festival to the next level. So far so good, so bring it on — 10 years strong.”

For more information on band submissions and to purchase tickets, visit www.armstrongmetalfest.ca.