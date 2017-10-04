Music event aimed towards youth

The youth in Lake Country will have something to do this October for Rock the Block

Carli Berry/Capital News Creator of Rock the Block Jonathan Hintz, is performing in the Lake Country music festival alongside his band, Reason to Wake, Oct. 20 at Creekside Theatre.

It began with a love of karaoke, which for a George Elliot Secondary student, quickly evolved into something more like a passion for music.

Jonathan Hintz, 16, is in an indie-rock band called Reason to Wake where he sings and plays guitar. And he’s back organizing a popular event for youth for the second straight year.

Hintz will once again perform in his own music festival called Rock the Block, a project he started last year which offers youth a chance to see local live music.

The event features three local bands and isn’t limited to rock with pop-punk group Static Say’s and synthesizer-pop band Icelandia also performing Oct. 20 at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country.

The project started with the goal of giving youth and young adults something to do in Lake Country, said Hintz.

“It draws people from all over to check it out,” he said. “There’s nothing that goes on here that youth are interested in.”

Music has been a huge passion for Hintz, who started singing karaoke at a young age with his father before banging on the drums.

He remembers listening to the rock music station while his parents drove him to school which played the likes of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd.

Now, he sings, writes music and plays guitar for his indie-rock band which draws influences from bands like Papa Roach, Sum 41 and Blink 182 but looks to create a sound all its own.

In the next week, the band plans to release its new single, called Little Mistakes which can be found on YouTube.

Rock the Block will be held Oct. 20 at Creekside Theatre. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at rocktheblockfest.com.

Hintz said he hopes to get more than 100 people to come out to the event, and have more than last year.

Although catered to high school students, the show is open for everyone.

“This year I’d love to blow it up, see a great crowd and just enjoy it,” said Hintz.

Hintz created the music event alongside theatre manager Ryan Donn.

“There is a gap in the youth festival market here but that may take us a few years to fill,” Donn told the Lake Country Calendar last year. “Until then our hope is to continue partnering with youth to produce shows that both interest and showcase youth in our community.”