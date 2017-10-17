Okanagan Symphony Orchestra brings magic, mystery and mayhem

Skeletons, witches and magicians will be making an appearance in the repertoire for the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s first ever Spooktacular! show Oct. 28 and 29 just in time for Hallowe’en.

The orchestra, joined on stage by the OSO Chorus will feature scary music from the classical repertoire as well as classic soundtracks from movies including Dracula, Psycho and Harry Potter. Audiences are invited to join the fun by coming in costume.

“Some of the greatest orchestral music was written to scare us,” said Rosemary Thomson OSO Music Director, in a press release.

“From Saint-Saëns’ skeletons in Danse Macabre to the sinister magician of Night on Bald Mountain this music will set the tone for a spooky and fun celebration of Hallowe’en.”

Rimsky Korsakov’s Night on Bald mountain is best known from Disney’s adaptation in Fantasia and Camille Saint-Saëns’ Danse Macabre has been the music of choice over the past century for plays, movies, video games and tv, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The evening will close with an exciting world premiere of The Raven by Gary Fry. Set to the text of The Raven by Edgar Allan Poe, this piece is a wonderful mix of chorus, orchestra and narration which was composed for and dedicated to Rosemary Thomson and the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Chorus especially for this weekend. Our narrator for the evening is Christopher Gaze, Artistic Director of Bard on the Beach in Vancouver. He will join us on stage bringing life to classic scary readings from Shakespeare to Frankenstein in the spirit of magic, mystery and mayhem.

The OSO special Spooktacular! is showing in Kelowna, Saturday Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and in Vernon Sunday Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets for Spooktacular! as well as the entire 2017/2018 OSO season, are available now at www.okanagansymphony.com.

The OSO is the third largest professional Symphony Orchestra in British Columbia; entertaining residents of the Okanagan Valley and visitors from around the world since 1960.

