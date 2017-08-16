Orchestra set to start 58th season

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will be starting its season at the end of September

Tune your ears for another season of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

In the OSO’s 58th season, Maestra Rosemary Thomson and the OSO artistic team have created a concert series that offers a wide range of renowned compositions performed by some of Canada’s artists.

Highlights of the season include 12-year-old child prodigy, pianist Kevin Chen, the fiery technique of violinist Timothy Chooi, Canadian chanteuse Sara Slean and a rare visit by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

“We are thrilled to present the Juno and Grammy award winning Vancouver Symphony Orchestra with Maestro Bramwell Tovey as they embark on a tour of the B.C. Interior in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday,” said Thomson. “In addition, throughout the season we are looking forward to having some of Canada’s greatest artists join our wonderful musicians to bring the magic of orchestral music to life.”

The passionate music of the Italians performed by trumpet virtuoso Jens Lindemann, singers from the UBC Opera Ensemble performing the charming operettas of Strauss and Franz Lehar and a 25th anniversary performance by the Gryphon Trio round out the season.

The classic children’s tale Peter and the Wolf and a new Hallowe’en Spooktacular production offer unique musical experiences for all ages.

The OSO opens its season Sept. 29 with the special Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performance with monthly concerts until the season finale in mid-May. Select performances can be seen in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

The OSO invites music lovers of all ages to explore the diverse musical repertoire that will make up the 2017/ 2018 season. Single and subscription tickets are now available for purchase – offering Okanagan Valley residents the opportunity to experience what are sure to be sell out performances.

Season subscriptions and single concert tickets for performances are available for Kelowna concerts by phone through Kelowna Tickets at 250.862.2867; for Penticton at the Shatford Centre or by phone 888.974.9170; and at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre by phone at 250.549.7469. Tickets to all performances are also available online.