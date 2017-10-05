Funds from watching documentary in Kelowna to be sent to Puerto Rico

By Rick Davis

This weekend, Landmark Cinemas Grand 10 and Xtreme will be showing the travel documentary Puerto Rico: Treasure Island as part of the Passport to the World film series. While the timing may not be perfect in light of the destruction left by Hurricane Maria, the series was scheduled long before and is a chance to see the island as it was prior to the tragedy, but more importantly is an opportunity to help with efforts to rebuild it. $4 from every ticket will be donated to the Red Cross for the victims of that natural disaster and help the recovery of the island. It shows Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

When Blade Runner was released in 1982, it was much less than a blockbuster, but in the years since, it has become much more than a cult classic. Blade Runner 2049 is set 30 years after the original and a new blade runner (Ryan Gosling) discovers a secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. To prevent this, he must find former LAPD blade runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) who has been missing for 30 years. While original director Ridley Scott does not return for the sequel, he does serve as executive producer with Canadian director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) at the helm. Robin Wright (Wonder Woman), Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) round out the cast.

In The Mountain Between Us, Kate Winslet and Idris Elba star as two strangers who must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness.

Battle of the Sexes is based loosely on the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell). It has done very well in limited release and hopefully will continue to do well expanding into more theatres.

Viceroy’s House is a drama set in 1947 during the transition of India from British rule to independence. Hugh Bonneville (Paddington) plays Lord Mountbatten and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) plays his wife Edwina as the couple arrives in New Delhi to find that deep religious and cultural divides turns what was hoped to be a peaceful transition into something that nearly tears the country apart.

Brad’s Status is a comedy-drama starring Ben Stiller as a father who is very happy with his life, both at work and at home. But while showing his son where he went to university in Boston, he remembers that his life is not quite what he imagined it would be during his college glory days and cannot help comparing it to those of his four best college friends who have much more glamourous lives.

For the (much) younger set, My Little Pony: The Movie is based upon the Hasbro toy line as well as the television series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic.