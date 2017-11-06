Rapping reindeer, singing pigs and a big bad wolf

Tickets are on sale now for the Theatre Kelowna’s adaptation of Paddy Malcolm English’s Big Bad Wolf

Grab the family and head on down to the Rotary Centre for the Arts this month for your chance to see a one-of-a-kind show for the whole family.

The Theatre Kelowna Society presents the Big Bad Wolf at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts from Nov. 22 to 26.

You can expect to see three little pigs (who aren’t so little), and of course granny and Red Riding Hood, but there are some surprises in this adaptation.

Watch out for Mrs. Claus, elves, sprites and bunnies, as well as Santa’s famous reindeer on a quest to find Rudolf. They’ll meet challenges along the way including a nasty wizard who has nefarious plans up his cloak as well as a giant, orange carrot.

“That alone is worth the price of admission!” writes the Theatre Kelowna Society.

The show promises songs to get you singing along, including a rap song by those famous reindeer, who turn out to host a variety of talents.

Vixen plays the saxophone, Comet plays the trumpet and Cupid might just be mistaken for Michael Buble.

The cast of 38 range in age from five to 85-years-old.

Some are wily theatre veterans and some are stepping onto the stage for the very first time.

“It is community theatre at its best.”

Join the Theatre Kelowna Society at the Rotary Centre for the Arts from Nov. 22 to 26 for the Big Bad Wolf, directed by Noelle Jefferys.

Tikets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids. Family of four pass for $50.

Tickets available at the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office. 250-717-5304 or at rotarycentreforthearts.com

