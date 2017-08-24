Red and White, party in the park

Halfway through the Multisport World Championships and it’s time to party

The Red and White Festival, part of the Multisport World Championships, wrapped up with a major party in Gyro Park Wednesday night with presentations by First Nations performers, Canadian Artists and live performances by Canadian bands. Here’s a look at some of the fun.

Hip hop artist KASP used his motivational speaker skills to get the audience at the Red and White party on their feet and dancing. Steve Kidd/Western News

Denny Thomas, a fancy dancer from the Shuswap Nation, took the stage with KASP at the Red and White Party. Steve Kidd/Western News

Announcer Steve King got a lot of thanks for his hard work as he found his way to a seat at the Red and White party. Steve Kidd/Western News

Award hip hop artist Rob Sawan (KASP) had the audience at the Red and White party enthralled. Steve Kidd/Western News