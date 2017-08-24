Red and White, party in the park

The Red and White Festival, part of the Multisport World Championships, wrapped up with a major party in Gyro Park Wednesday night with presentations by First Nations performers, Canadian Artists and live performances by Canadian bands. Here’s a look at some of the fun.
Hip hop artist KASP used his motivational speaker skills to get the audience at the Red and White party on their feet and dancing.
Denny Thomas, a fancy dancer from the Shuswap Nation, took the stage with KASP at the Red and White Party. Steve Kidd/Western News
Announcer Steve King got a lot of thanks for his hard work as he found his way to a seat at the Red and White party.
Award hip hop artist Rob Sawan (KASP) had the audience at the Red and White party enthralled.
Penticton’s favourite party band One Too Many headlined the night at the Red and White party.
