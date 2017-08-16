Registration open for art classes

The Kelowna Art Gallery is currently accepting participants for classes in September

September is back to school for artists too.

Registration for the Kelowna Art Gallery’s fall art classes and workshops for youth and adults is now underway.

Select from a number of different media, including acrylic painting, calligraphy, drawing, mixed media, print making, sculpture, and watercolours. Those who register before Sept. 4 also get a 10 per cent discount.

Local artist teachers include: Lee Claremont, Brenda Dureault, Asher J. Klassen, Sharilyn Kuehnel, Rachel Mercer, Fiona Neal, Kyle L. Poirier, Dylan Ranney, Liz Ranney, Sage Sidley, Tia-Maria Soroskie, Heidi Thompson, Rena Warren, and Nicole Young, according to an art gallery release.

“Our aims are to help people to access and channel their creativity, as well as show them how rewarding it can be to participate in the visual arts,” said public programming coordinator Laura Wyllie.

Most classes run for six weeks, and cater to beginners as well as those of intermediate skill level.

Beginners will learn the basic principles of their preferred medium, while also discussing, exploring, and expressing themselves through art.

More advanced students will build on their existing skills through creative exercises to develop their abilities. Instruction by the gallery’s art teachers is supportive, motivating, and inspiring.

The cost for each six-week-long series of classes is $160, or $130 for gallery members.

Throughout the fall, the gallery will also be hosting a number of special workshops, held on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which offer students the opportunity to immerse themselves in a particular medium, working with a skilled artist/instructor.

A full listing and description of available classes can be found on the gallery’s website.