Rob Base ready to rock the I Love the 90’s Tour crowd in Penticton

Rapper Rob Base on his upcoming stop in Penticton with the I Love the 90’s Tour

Rob Base, best known for his song It Takes Two is one of the performers in the I love the 90’s tour coming to Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sept. 16. Submitted photo

“I wanna rock right now.”

The lyrics in the opening of Rob Base’s It Takes Two, will undoubtedly be shouted out at high decibels when the I Love the 90’s Tour lands in the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sept. 16.

The song, which Rolling Stone listed as one of the 50 greatest hip hop songs ever, is just as catchy as it was when it was released on his debut album that went multi-platinum with then partner DJ E-Z Rock in 1988. The long-standing popularity of the song is something that Base himself has noticed in the massive tour which included over 110 shows across North America in 2016 and an additional 40 shows this year with stops in Australia and New Zealand.

“People get right into it at the shows,” Base told the Western News. “Everyone wants to have a great time old school style.”

It Takes Two (Official Video) by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock on VEVO.

The hit-filled trip of the I Love the 90’s Tour also includes performances by Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa with Spinderella, Young MC, C+C Music factory and Freedom Williams.

Base and DJ E-Z Rock are known for being pioneers in bringing rap music into the mainstream with songs like Get on the Dance Floor, Joy and Pain and Turn It Out (Go Base).

Base said over the years he’s always performed one-off shows and in an ironic twist he hasn’t been part of a large tour since the ‘90s.

“It’s crazy because the first time I ever was on tour was with Salt N Pepa so that makes this amazing too,” he said.

Base toured with the Push It and Shoop singers in 1989.

“This time the people are a little bit older,” Base said with a laugh. “But it’s crazy cause there are a lot of young people in the crowd. And, you look out and you see them saying your songs word for word and you think how do they know this? It’s cool, man.”

Base said each performer goes on stage for about 20 minutes and performs some of their hit songs for the audience.

Crowds that go are sure to hear 90s top dance songs including, Ice Ice Baby, Play that Funky Music, by Vanilla Ice, Let’s Talk about Sex from Salt N Pepa, Gonna Make You Sweat and Things that Make You Want to go Hmmm by C+C Music Factory and more.

Tickets range in price from $49 to $95 are still available and can be bought in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, via phone 1-877-763-2849 or online at ValleyFirstTIX.com.