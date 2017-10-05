Season starts for Ballet Kelowna

The company kicks off its 15th season with a preview performance

Kelowna’s ballet company is starting their season with a special performance.

Ballet Kelowna’s 15th anniversary season kicks off with Launch, a preview performance Thursday, Oct. 5 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Mary Irwin Theatre.

In celebration of Culture Days, this event is open to the public and provides a unique opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with Ballet Kelowna.

“Launch is a fun, informal event and the public will get a behind-the-scenes look at the dance works we are preparing,” said artistic director and CEO Simone Orlando, who will host the evening. “We are also excited to have renowned choreographer Wen Wei Wang in attendance to present excerpts of the new work he is creating for the Company.”

Wen Wei Wang is artistic director of his own dance company, Wen Wei Dance, where he has choreographed eight full-length works, according to Ballet Kelowna.

Admission for the Launch performance is by donation at the door with first come, first served seating. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information about this performance and the 2017/18 season, visit www.balletkelowna.ca.

Ballet Kelowna’s 2017/18 season continues with Acts of Remembrance, Nov. 10 and 11.

Ballet Kelowna subscriptions and single tickets are available online or by calling 250-862-2867.