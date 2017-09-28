See Miranda Lambert, save puppies

Donate to the BC SPCA and win a chance to see Miranda Lambert.

Music and animals, could it get any better?

The BCSPCA is teaming up with the Highway Vagabond concert tour show to give one lucky person the change to meet Miranda Lambert in Kelowna.

As part of the country superstar’s Fill the Red Wagon promotion anyone who brings a donation -money, leashes, pet supplies – will automatically be entered into a draw to win both a seat upgrade and a meet-and-greet with Lambert before the show.

BC SPCA general manager of communications Lorie Chortyk says this is a win-win for animal lovers who are also Miranda Lambert fans.

“Why not help animals and get a chance for not only better concert seats, but a meet-and-greet with the Vice singer herself? It’s a great opportunity.”

Lambert performs at Prospera Place this Saturday, Sept. 30. The Fill the Red Wagon promotion will be at the BC SPCA display inside the main entrance/Gate 1. All proceeds from the ‘red wagon’ donations will go to the BC SPCA.

Donations collected from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. will make it into the draw; the draw will happen at 6:45 p.m., when the winner will be contacted and escorted to the meet-and-greet.

Although the draw happens at 6:45 p.m. any donations will be gratefully accepted until Lambert takes the stage around 8:30 p.m.

“It takes ‘all kinds of kinds’ to help organizations like ours do the work we so desperately need to do,” Chortyk says. “We’re hoping our animal-loving country fans will embrace this opportunity – and have a great time at the show of course.”