Soiree-style art bash

Music, visual art and community coalesced as patrons of all ages and backgrounds joined together in support of the Vernon Public Art Gallery for Art After Dark Saturday, Sept. 30.

People tested their music mettle in Alisdair MacRae and Patrick Lacasse’s Perfect Music: High Voltage, while others dabbled in watercolour galaxy painting inspired by Destanne Norris’s Stellar.

“It’s an opportunity to put on something a little special,” said Dauna Kennedy-Grant, VPAG executive director. “It’s an excuse to get dressed up and kind of change the environment for everyone.”

And what a special night it was.

Josee-Anne Desmarais experiments with watercolour paints at the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Art After Dark soiree-style party Saturday. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Nina Lim interacts with Alisdair MacRae and Patrick Lacasse’s “Perfect Music: High Voltage” during the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Art After Dark Saturday. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Joanne Hlina interacts with Alisdair MacRae and Patrick Lacasse’s “Perfect Music: High Voltage” during the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Art After Dark Saturday. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Jonah Bais interacts with Alisdair MacRae and Patrick Lacasse’s “Perfect Music: High Voltage” during the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Art After Dark Saturday. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Anne Marie Clancy and Ken Clany interact with Alisdair MacRae and Patrick Lacasse’s “Perfect Music: High Voltage” during the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Art After Dark Saturday. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)