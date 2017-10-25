SonReal headlines Grey Cup kickoff show

A Vernon product is working hard to put his hometown on the map.

Canadian hip hop artist SonReal (Aaron Hoffman) is slated to headline the CFL SiriusXM Kickoff Show at the 105th Grey Cup in Ottawa Nov. 26.

SonReal has earned multiple Canadian Juno Award nominations, including Rap Recording of the Year for multiple projects while racking up tens of millions of YouTube views.

“I’m excited to come back to Canada and perform at 105th Grey Cup in Ottawa,” SonReal said. “It’s an honour to be a part of such an iconic Canadian event and I’m looking forward to entertain all the Canadian Football fans in advance to the big game.”

Earlier this year, SonReal dropped his debut album, One Long Dream. The first release from the project, Can I Get A Witness, was an instant success, achieving platinum status in Canada and entering the top-15 at pop radio. His second single Problems is currently dominating top 40 radio while SonReal is preparing to embark on his own North American headlining One Long Dream Tour.

The league also announced that Toronto-based singing group Choir! Choir! Choir! will sing the national anthem at the 105th Grey Cup.

“Whenever we can bring Canadian music and sports together it makes for a great entertainment experience for fans in-stadium and across the country,” said Paul Cunningham, senior vice president of sales and marketing, SiriusXM Canada. “We’re proud to support the CFL and Canadian artists like SonReal, who is going to put on an amazing show.”

Choir! Choir! Choir!, comprised of Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman, have amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube.

“We’re thrilled to have local Canadian artists perform in the country’s largest sporting event in the nation’s 150th year,” said Christina Litz, CFL senior vice president of content and marketing. “SonReal headlining the SirusXM Kickoff Show and Choir! Choir! Choir! performing the national anthem with the fans at the game before kickoff will be the perfect way to set up this special celebration of our country.”

The 105th Grey Cup will be played at TD Place in Ottawa Nov. 26. The game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. PST, broadcasted live on TSN and RDS. Fewer than 250 tickets are available for the 105th Grey Cup. To purchase tickets, click here.