Spreading culture in Kelowna’s downtown

Learn about a different culture this weekend as Kelowna’s downtown bustles with free events showcasing its art scene.

Culture Days is back for its fifth year in Kelowna and from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 you can join in for a variety of activities ranging from family friendly to professional workshops.

The nationwide movement started seven years ago.

“Culture Days is a collaborative initiative that welcomes public participation. Everyone has a part to play in Culture Days whether you’re already passionate about the arts or interested in discovering something new,” according to the organization’s website.

According to Kelowna Culture Days community animator Valaura Vedan, the goal of Kelowna Culture Days is to produce free events to connect the community with the local arts scene.

Some key events to look out for is the Nuit Blanche Friday, hosted by the French Cultural Centre. It includes a concert at 7 p.m. in Stuart Park and Night at the Museum, which takes participants on a tour of the Okanagan Heritage Museum at 10 p.m., said Vedan.

Saturday events are more family friendly and people can check out activities at the Kelowna Art Gallery and a living library at the Okanagan Regional Library.

For any one event, last year had between 40 to 100 people, said Vedan. “We definitely want it to be a bustling thing.”

“I’m really hopeful people will come out because it takes a lot of effort for these organizations to put these events together and they’re free,” said Vedan, adding it would be nice to have the community rallying behind these organizations.

A list of around 60 events can be found on the Kelowna Culture Days Facebook page or by visiting culturedays.ca and searching for “Activities Near Me” to see all the happenings in the Central Okanagan. West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation are also participating this weekend.

