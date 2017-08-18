Take another trip back in time

Rann Berry’s Time Machine will be back in Kelowna for a second time Aug. 25

Take a second trip back to the ’80s this summer.

This past June, people rocked out to Rann Berry’s Time Machine at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

“The audience was so into the music. I’ve never seen that kind of energy at the theatre,” said Berry.

Due to the overwhelming response from the crowd, a second show has been added for Friday, Aug. 25.

Two dance floors have been added for the encore performance which will feature special guest comedian Tim Nutt.

Tickets are $29 and can be purchased by calling 250-762-5050 or through the Select Your Tickets website.