Tenor announces season

Sweet, tenor vocals fill the air, telling beautifully spun stories of our favourite holidays.

Local tenor Paul Moore is gearing up for his 2017/18 solo season, with numerous stops in Vernon and Kelowna.

Don your lederhosen Oct. 15 in October and Oct. 20 in Kelowna as Moore sings a program of predominantly German operetta music and a selection of songs in honour of Oktoberfest.

On Dec. 16 in Vernon and Dec. 15 in Kelowna, Moore will delight audiences with his Christmas favourites.

“This holiday tradition is becoming a family-treasured event and promises to put everyone in the Christmas spirit,” Moore said.

On Feb. 10 in Vernon and Feb. 9 in Kelowna, Moore hosts his Nuit Musicale, a tribute to love for Valentine’s Day.

For those interested in honing their vocal talents, Moore invites you to join one of his musical opportunities in the form of beginning, intermediate or advanced choirs.

The best way to start, Moore said, is an introductory series of lessons and then Moore can place students into groups that best suits their musical goals and aspirations. For those who don’t wish to join a choir group, they may choose to continue lessons only.

For information and registration for groups or lessons offered by Moore, email the studio at paulmoorevoice@gmail.com, visit the website at www.paulmoorevoice.com, or call 250-546-9435.

Tickets for Moore’s shows are available through the Ticket Seller in Vernon, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Kelowna tickets available through www.kelownatickets.com.