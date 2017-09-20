The Movie Guy: Black Sabbath doc playing in Kelowna

Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service director Matthew Vaughn wanted to make a fun spy movie and turned a comic book series into a surprise hit movie. The sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, sees the return of stars Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong and Sophie Cookson and adds Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges.

In the sequel, the headquarters of the Kingsman is destroyed and the world is held hostage by an organization called The Golden Circle, the Kingsman discover they have a U.S. counterpart called The Statesman dating back to the day they were both founded. The two elite secret organizations must work together to defeat a ruthless common enemy and save the world. What you may not know about the comic book series is that it is published by Icon Comics, which is owned by Marvel Comics.

According to Wikipedia, the Lego Group started in the workshop of Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen (1891-1958). The company name comes from the Danish phrase leg godt, which means “play well” and in 1949, it started producing an early version of the interlocking bricks. Since then, millions of people have indeed been playing well with a global Lego subculture that supports competitions, movies, video games and six Legoland amusement parks.

The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie have become worldwide hits and now the first movie based upon an original Lego property is being released. The Lego Ninjago Movie is based upon the toy line of the same name and tells the story of Master Builder Lloyd (Dave Franco), aka the Green Ninja, and his group of secret ninja warrior friends. Led by the wise and wise-cracking Master Wu (Jackie Chan), the group must defeat the evil warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), who also happens to be Lloyd’s father. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power. Also featuring the voices of Olivia Munn and Fred Armisen, expect more of the humour that made the previous two Lego-based movies appealing to both kids and adults.

Friend Request is a supernatural thriller about a popular college girl who is very active on social media, sharing almost everything in her life to her over 800 friends on Facebook. However, after accepting a friend request from an unknown girl, her friends soon begin to die violently one by one. Although the stars of the movie are not household names, you might recognize them from some of their roles. Alycia Debnam-Carey is best known for Fear the Walking Dead and The 100 and William Moseley was Peter Pevensie in the Narnia movies.

And finally, Black Sabbath fans will want to check out Black Sabbath: The End of the End, showing once only Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m. at Landmark Cinemas Grand 10. The documentary chronicles the final concert from the band whose sound was the start of heavy metal almost half a century ago.