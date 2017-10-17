The Movie Guy: Kelowna’s Kitsch in fire storm film

Geostorm is the directorial debut of writer/producer Dean Devlin, best known for blockbusters like Independence Day and Stargate. Gerard Butler (300, Olympus Has Fallen) stars as a satellite designer who must race to avert a catastrophe when the planet’s climate control satellites begin to malfunction in this sci-fi action adventure. Also starring Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe), Abbie Cornish (Sucker Punch), Richard Schiff (The West Wing), Ed Harris (Apollo 13) and Andy Garcia (Ocean’s 11), expect a disaster movie of epic proportions with Devlin at the helm.

The Snowman stars Michael Fassbender (The X-Men series) as the lead detective of an elite crime squad investigating the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter. He fears an elusive serial killer may be active again and with the help of a brilliant recruit (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’s Rebecca Ferguson) he must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall. Also starring Val Kilmer, J.K. Simmons and Chloe Sevigny, this mystery is based upon the novel by the same name by Jo Nesbo and is directed by Tomas Alfredson, the acclaimed director of 2011’s Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.

Only the Brave is based upon the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, the heroic story of one unit of the Prescott, Arizona fire department that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families and communities, becomes one of the most elite firefighting teams in the U.S. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it – particularly the Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013. The film features an ensemple cast including Josh Brolin (Men in Black 3), Miles Teller (Whiplash), Jeff Bridges (True Grit), Taylor Kitsch (American Assassin) and Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind).

Same Kind of Different as Me is based on the inspiring true story of international art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear, As Good as it Gets), who befriends a homeless man (Djimon Hounsou, Amistad) in hopes of saving his struggling marriage to Debbie (Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones’ Diary), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy) plays Hall’s father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life. Based on the New York Times bestseller by Ron Hall, Denver Moore and Lynn Vincent.

And finally, Landmark Cinemas Grand 10 is showing Secret Superstar, a Hindi-language (with English subtitles) musical-drama about a Muslim girl who aspires to be a singer and seeks a pompous music director to achieve her dream.

