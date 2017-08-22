There’s art everywhere

For the second year, the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan is teaming up with local businesses to transform the Cultural District into a huge art gallery.

ARTSCO is calling for submissions from artists and businesses to participate in the second annual Downtown Gallery program, according to an ARTSCO release.

A unique cultural experience, the public, shoppers, tourists, and residents will be able to encounter the streets of Kelowna in a new way, with artwork featured in the windows and on walls of the stores that line Bernard Avenue and the surrounding area.

Through this program, artist participants develop relationships with local businesses and showcase their work in high-traffic locations and business participants have new and returning customers come through their doors to see the artwork up close, said the release. In 2016, several stores even prepared a window display or merchandise inspired by the art piece installed in their business.

To participate in the project, provide a space or storefront window that can host a piece of artwork for two weeks. Business owners select which piece of art and/or artist(s) they would like to display from a database of artworks available and art installation is provided and painless, leaving no unwanted holes in walls.

Coinciding with the national Culture Days celebration which takes place on Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, the Downtown Gallery will run for a full two weeks from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7.

Artists interested in applying are asked to send their contact information, images of up to three art pieces, an image list, a biography, an artist statement, and be members of ARTSCO. For the complete application requirements, please visit the ARTSCO website.